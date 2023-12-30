Russia Accuses U.S. of Opening Second Front in South Caucasus

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Galuzin, in a recent interview with Russian state news agency RIA, accused the United States of attempting to ‘open a second front against Russia’ in the South Caucasus. According to Galuzin, Western nations are interfering in the region, specifically pointing to Armenia’s pursuit of support from the West following their loss of control over the Karabakh region to Azerbaijan.

Galuzin’s Warnings to Armenia

Galuzin warned Armenia that banking on Western aid is an ‘illusory and dangerous’ move. He suggested that such intervention from the West often results in abandonment and turmoil. The Deputy Foreign Minister highlighted Washington’s long-standing view of the South Caucasus as a potential base for action against Russia. He stated that this perceived strategy is at odds with the genuine interests of the nations in the region.

Russian Military Base in Armenia

Discussions about the presence of a Russian military base in Armenia were also addressed by Galuzin. He asserted that any such conversations about the base’s presence are ‘harmful and inappropriate.’ He referred to a long-term agreement that allows Russian servicemen to be stationed there for decades to come. At the same time, Galuzin emphasized Russia’s commitment to aiding Armenia and Azerbaijan in drafting a peace treaty and enforcing its conditions.

Galuzin’s Perspective on Ukraine

Turning to the issue of Ukraine, Galuzin stated that Moscow perceives a lack of political will for peace from both Kyiv and Western nations. He pointed out that Ukraine continues to maintain a ban on negotiations with Russia, dismissing recent peace initiatives. The Deputy Foreign Minister criticized the Ukrainian president’s ‘peace formula’ as a set of ultimatums rather than a concerted effort towards peace.

Future of Russia’s Gas Deliveries to Europe

On the matter of gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine, Galuzin noted Kyiv’s refusal to transit Russian gas after the current contract expires in December 2024. He highlighted that the EU has not expressed a desire to cease purchasing Russian gas. In response to this, Russian authorities plan to strategize based on the demand for Russian energy resources in Europe.