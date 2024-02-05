Rural Euroscepticism: A Rising Concern for the European Union

In the landscape of the European Union (EU), a new narrative unfolds as a study unravels the undercurrents of discontent and Euroscepticism brewing in its rural areas. This research, recently discussed by the Commission for Natural Resources (NAT) of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), unveils a significant trend of anti-EU sentiment in the heartlands of various member countries.

Euroscepticism on the Rise

The study highlights an alarming rise in the backing of Eurosceptic parties, particularly noticeable in recent demonstrations that have swept across these regions. The case of Italy stands as a stark example, where support for anti-EU parties is overwhelmingly concentrated in the countryside.

The Geography of Discontent

Diving into the 'geography of discontent', the research suggests that this disparity in Eurosceptic sentiment between rural and urban areas stems from a multitude of factors. Chief among these is a pervasive feeling among rural communities of being left behind by developments in the EU's policies and economic structures that tend to favor urban centers.

These findings serve as a wake-up call for the EU, warning of the potential repercussions of overlooking rural areas. The European Greens have echoed this sentiment by urging the Commission to take swift action on agriculture ahead of the EU elections. They warn of the potential for far-right parties to gain support from farmers, especially in member states that express the most Eurosceptic sentiments overall.