Running Mates Won’t Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa

As the year 2024 unfolds and the race for the presidency heats up, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mr. Mussa Dankwa, has made a profound assertion. According to Dankwa, the selection of vice-presidential candidates will not be a game-changer in this year’s presidential election.

Shifting Political Dynamics

In an era where political dynamics are constantly shifting, Dankwa’s statement offers an unconventional perspective. He firmly asserts that unlike previous elections where the choice of running mates could tip the scales, in 2024, other factors will play a pivotal role in determining the country’s leadership. This perspective downplays the strategic importance of vice-presidential selection, a view that has traditionally held significant weight in the electoral arena.

Key Contenders Unaffected

Dankwa clearly stipulates that the choice of running mates for all key contenders, including John Mahama, Alan Kyerematen, and the Vice President, will not influence the election’s outcome. In essence, the vice-presidential picks, which have always been a strategic maneuver in the political landscape, will not be a determining factor in the choice of the next president.

Ready for Change?

Moreover, Dankwa made an intriguing remark about the nation’s readiness for a ‘someshwe’ president considering the current state of the economy. The term ‘someshwe’, in this context, appears to be a coded message or perhaps a metaphorical reference, the full implications of which are yet to be discerned.