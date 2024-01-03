Run-Off Elections Declared in 61 Areas by Ghana’s Electoral Commission

In a significant development, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has declared that run-off elections are to be held in 61 electoral areas next Tuesday. This move comes in the wake of ties that occurred in the recent District Level Elections (DLE). The stand-offs happened in 20 areas for Assembly Members and 41 areas for Unit Committee Members. These run-offs are essential to establish unequivocal winners and are in line with the DLE Regulations of 2015.

Geographical Spread of the Run-Offs

The electoral areas affected by this decision are spread across several regions of Ghana, including but not limited to Volta, Ahafo, Bono, Eastern, and Ashanti. The run-off elections are a critical part of Ghana’s democratic process, ensuring that local representatives responsible for district development are chosen with absolute majority votes.

Historical Significance and Current Process

The DLE, a significant aspect of Ghana’s political landscape, took root in 1988. These elections are conducted every four years, and as per the guidelines, they must be held at least six months apart from the parliamentary elections. The most recent DLE was held in December of the previous year, with a total of 6,215 electoral areas participating, with the exception of Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East Region.

Gender Disparity in Candidates

One notable element of the previous election was the significant male majority among the candidates. Data shows that a startling 94 percent of assembly candidates and 88 percent of unit committee candidates were male. This underrepresentation of women in the electoral process is a concern that needs addressing. The run-off elections could be a step towards more balanced representation, though it remains to be seen if this will be the case.