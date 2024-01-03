en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Run-Off Elections Declared in 61 Areas by Ghana’s Electoral Commission

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Run-Off Elections Declared in 61 Areas by Ghana’s Electoral Commission

In a significant development, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has declared that run-off elections are to be held in 61 electoral areas next Tuesday. This move comes in the wake of ties that occurred in the recent District Level Elections (DLE). The stand-offs happened in 20 areas for Assembly Members and 41 areas for Unit Committee Members. These run-offs are essential to establish unequivocal winners and are in line with the DLE Regulations of 2015.

Geographical Spread of the Run-Offs

The electoral areas affected by this decision are spread across several regions of Ghana, including but not limited to Volta, Ahafo, Bono, Eastern, and Ashanti. The run-off elections are a critical part of Ghana’s democratic process, ensuring that local representatives responsible for district development are chosen with absolute majority votes.

Historical Significance and Current Process

The DLE, a significant aspect of Ghana’s political landscape, took root in 1988. These elections are conducted every four years, and as per the guidelines, they must be held at least six months apart from the parliamentary elections. The most recent DLE was held in December of the previous year, with a total of 6,215 electoral areas participating, with the exception of Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East Region.

Gender Disparity in Candidates

One notable element of the previous election was the significant male majority among the candidates. Data shows that a startling 94 percent of assembly candidates and 88 percent of unit committee candidates were male. This underrepresentation of women in the electoral process is a concern that needs addressing. The run-off elections could be a step towards more balanced representation, though it remains to be seen if this will be the case.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
7 mins ago
2024 Elections: A Global Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy
The year 2024 marks a monumental moment in the global political arena. Over 40 percent of the world’s population is expected to participate in more than 50 national contests, making it a decisive year in the global struggle between democracy and autocracy. The elections scheduled to take place will not just elect leaders, but also
2024 Elections: A Global Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy
Awami League Campaign Office Torched in Galachipa Upazila: Investigation Underway
33 mins ago
Awami League Campaign Office Torched in Galachipa Upazila: Investigation Underway
Club for Growth Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race
37 mins ago
Club for Growth Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
12 mins ago
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
Armed Forces Deployed Nationwide to Secure Bangladesh Election
19 mins ago
Armed Forces Deployed Nationwide to Secure Bangladesh Election
Osun State Commissioner Accused of Interference in Union Election Amidst APC's Accusations Against Aregbesola
21 mins ago
Osun State Commissioner Accused of Interference in Union Election Amidst APC's Accusations Against Aregbesola
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
15 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
16 seconds
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
32 seconds
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
43 seconds
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
1 min
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
1 min
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
2 mins
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
2 mins
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
3 mins
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app