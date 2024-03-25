RUN Demands DSS to Profile, Arrest Sheikh Gumi for Alleged Bandit Ties

ABUJA, March 25, 2024 - Amid rising tensions over national security, the civil society group, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has pressed the Department of State Security (DSS) for the immediate action against Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric based in Kaduna, for his alleged connections with terrorist groups. This call to action stems from Gumi's controversial stance and interactions with bandits, raising serious concerns about his influence and intentions.

Controversial Support for Bandits

RUN's statement, articulated by Amb. Solomon Adodo and Mallam Suleiman Musa, underscores the alarming nature of Sheikh Gumi's advocacy for bandits and terrorists. The cleric's pattern of defending these groups, especially post-terror acts, alongside his readiness to negotiate on their behalf, has positioned him as a figure of contention. Gumi's comparison of the Niger Delta militants' situation with the northern banditry crisis, proposing similar amnesty deals, has particularly sparked outrage, highlighting a potential misalignment with national interests.

The Call for Action

RUN's appeal extends beyond the DSS to the Defense Headquarters, urging a reassessment of national security strategies with a focus on Gumi's activities. The group suggests that Gumi's actions could be interpreted as those of an individual coordinating with bandits, thus threatening the country's territorial integrity. This bold stance from RUN emphasizes the urgent need for intervention to prevent further compromise of security and public trust, especially in areas long suffering from kidnappings and banditry.

Implications for National Security

The ongoing debate surrounding Sheikh Gumi's stance and the government's response to RUN's call will inevitably shape future security policies and the handling of negotiations with criminal groups. The potential arrest and profiling of Gumi could serve as a critical juncture in addressing the broader issue of banditry and terrorism within Nigeria. As the situation unfolds, the implications for Gumi, RUN, and the Nigerian state will be closely watched, with the hope of restoring peace and security to affected regions.