Rumueleze Community Protests Against CCECC Over Flood Crisis, Seeks FG Intervention

The Rumueleze community in Elelenwo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, is facing a dire situation exacerbated by severe flooding, attributed to inadequate drainage systems installed by the Chinese contractor, CCECC. This crisis has prompted a peaceful protest, aiming to draw the federal government's attention for urgent actions to mitigate the flooding before the rainy season intensifies.

Advertisment

During a peaceful demonstration along the Port Harcourt - Aba road, community members expressed their distress over the ongoing flood issue, which has already driven away visitors and companies, threatening local employment and the economy. The floods, resulting from what they claim are poorly constructed drainages by CCECC, have not only destroyed infrastructure but also decimated crops, placing the livelihoods of the community members at risk. Chief Morgan Amadi-Wordi, a local leader, highlighted the adverse impacts on employment and the ultimatum companies have given regarding the flood situation.

The Cause of the Crisis

Protesters and community leaders blame the flooding on the inadequately constructed drainages by CCECC, which was contracted for the Port Harcourt - Aba section of the Port Harcourt - Enugu road project within their community. These mismanaged drainage systems have led to waterlogging and the destruction of property and agricultural lands. The community's outcry is for the federal government to examine the situation and take immediate corrective measures to prevent further damage and economic loss.

The flooding has had a significant economic impact, with companies threatening to leave or lay off local youth if the situation persists. This has heightened the urgency for government intervention to save jobs and secure the community's economic future. Oscar Jamike-Wordi, a resident who lost his job due to the flood, shared his personal story of struggle, underscoring the broader implications of the flood on employment and family livelihoods within the Rumueleze community.

The situation in Rumueleze serves as a stark reminder of the broader environmental and infrastructural challenges facing many communities. It underscores the need for responsible project execution and immediate government intervention to prevent such crises from escalating. The community's plea for action before the rainy season fully sets in highlights the urgency of addressing infrastructure and environmental management to safeguard the livelihoods and futures of local residents.