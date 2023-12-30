en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:29 pm EST
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?

In the maelstrom of digital content creation, Rumble, a free speech video platform, has been thrust into the limelight for hosting content from far-right figures, earning a reputation as a breeding ground for anti-Semitic sentiment and conspiracy theories. High-profile individuals like Tommy Robinson, Nick Fuentes, and Alex Jones have found a sanctuary on Rumble to propagate their views, following their removal from other platforms like YouTube for policy violations.

Contrasting Personalities Find A Haven

Robinson, a former leader of the extreme right-wing English Defence League, and Britain First, a far-right political party, have gathered substantial followings on Rumble. Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier, and Jones, a far-right radio host known for his controversial remarks, maintain a presence on the platform as well. The platform’s user base isn’t just limited to fringe political figures. It is also used by figures such as Russell Brand, who migrated to Rumble after losing monetization on YouTube, and Andrew Tate, known for his misogynistic content.

Platform Under Examination Amid Rising Hate Crimes

This issue has been drawn into the spotlight against the backdrop of a surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes reported by UK police forces following an attack by Hamas. The proliferation of such content on Rumble has ignited debate over the effectiveness of the Online Safety Bill, which was framed into law with the intention of holding platforms accountable for the content they host. Critics, including Conservative MP Nigel Mills and Sir Ivor Roberts from the Counter Extremism Project, have voiced concerns over the platform’s moderation policies and its role in spreading extremist content.

Rumble’s Stand and the Government’s Perspective

Despite the criticism, Rumble is adamant about its stringent moderation policies against violence, illegal content, racism, and anti-Semitism. The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, on the other hand, has underscored the role of the Online Safety Act in heralding a new era of internet safety. The Act imposes legal responsibilities on tech firms to address illegal content, marking a significant shift in the regulation of online spaces.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?

By Hadeel Hashem

Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy

By Waqas Arain

Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

U.S. Appeals Court Upholds California's Concealed Firearms Restrictions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mayapuri Tragedy: E-Rickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Outrage and Demands ...
@Accidents · 10 mins
Mayapuri Tragedy: E-Rickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Outrage and Demands ...
heart comment 0
DeSantis Open to Pardoning Trump, Ignites Debate in GOP Circles

By Saboor Bayat

DeSantis Open to Pardoning Trump, Ignites Debate in GOP Circles
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development

By BNN Correspondents

Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
Latest Headlines
World News
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
54 seconds
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
2 mins
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
2 mins
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
2 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
2 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
2 mins
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
3 mins
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
3 mins
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
3 mins
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app