Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP’s Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions

As Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) grapples with defeat in the national parliamentary elections, the party is gearing up to strategize its future political movements. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, addressed a press briefing on January 13 at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan. He discussed the party’s ongoing efforts and informed the media that the party leadership is meeting regularly to determine the next steps of their political movement.

Planning for a ‘Tougher Movement’

Rizvi also revealed that the BNP plans to consult with allied parties to decide on specific programmes and strategies they will adopt in the upcoming days. The primary objective, as Rizvi mentioned, is to challenge the election process and work towards removing the current government. Notably, the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami are planning a ‘tougher movement’ from January 6 to 8. This movement aims to prevent the forthcoming national elections from taking place and to press home their one-point demand for a polls-time caretaker government.

Uniting Against the Government

The party also plans to continue peaceful protests and legal fights for the release of detained party members. With this, they intend to apply pressure against the government, unite all parties for future demonstrations, and anticipate international criticism, particularly from Western countries. BNP leaders have expressed their rejection of the election and their determination to continue their movement until real democracy and voting rights are restored.

A Nationwide Resistance

Additionally, 300 constituencies-based committees of the BNP-Jamaat have been formed across the country to prevent the elections. Rizvi announced the extension of the ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme in favor of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of the elections. These steps showcase a strong nationwide resistance against the current government, fueled by the desire for a more democratic and fair political system.

In response to journalists’ queries about BNP’s future plans, Rizvi assured that the party would communicate their finalized programmes to the public once they have been established. This briefing, offering a glimpse into the party’s strategies, signifies the BNP’s commitment to a democratic future for Bangladesh.