en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP’s Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP’s Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions

As Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) grapples with defeat in the national parliamentary elections, the party is gearing up to strategize its future political movements. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, addressed a press briefing on January 13 at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan. He discussed the party’s ongoing efforts and informed the media that the party leadership is meeting regularly to determine the next steps of their political movement.

Planning for a ‘Tougher Movement’

Rizvi also revealed that the BNP plans to consult with allied parties to decide on specific programmes and strategies they will adopt in the upcoming days. The primary objective, as Rizvi mentioned, is to challenge the election process and work towards removing the current government. Notably, the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami are planning a ‘tougher movement’ from January 6 to 8. This movement aims to prevent the forthcoming national elections from taking place and to press home their one-point demand for a polls-time caretaker government.

Uniting Against the Government

The party also plans to continue peaceful protests and legal fights for the release of detained party members. With this, they intend to apply pressure against the government, unite all parties for future demonstrations, and anticipate international criticism, particularly from Western countries. BNP leaders have expressed their rejection of the election and their determination to continue their movement until real democracy and voting rights are restored.

A Nationwide Resistance

Additionally, 300 constituencies-based committees of the BNP-Jamaat have been formed across the country to prevent the elections. Rizvi announced the extension of the ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme in favor of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of the elections. These steps showcase a strong nationwide resistance against the current government, fueled by the desire for a more democratic and fair political system.

In response to journalists’ queries about BNP’s future plans, Rizvi assured that the party would communicate their finalized programmes to the public once they have been established. This briefing, offering a glimpse into the party’s strategies, signifies the BNP’s commitment to a democratic future for Bangladesh.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
14 mins ago
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father's Funeral in Shackles
In a striking incident that has roused widespread criticism, Nazmul Mridha, a leader of the Chhatra Dal in Patuakhali, was compelled to attend his father’s funeral in shackles despite being granted temporary release from jail. His father, Motaleb Hossain Mridha, a former BNP leader and union parishad member, had passed away and the funeral was
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father's Funeral in Shackles
Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting
3 hours ago
Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
4 hours ago
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response
23 mins ago
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
26 mins ago
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
28 mins ago
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Latest Headlines
World News
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
8 seconds
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
12 seconds
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
12 seconds
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
20 seconds
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
41 seconds
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown to Miss NFC Wild Card Game Due to Knee Injury
42 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown to Miss NFC Wild Card Game Due to Knee Injury
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
2 mins
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
2 mins
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
3 mins
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
4 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
6 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app