en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, fired accusations against Judge Arthur Engoron during an interview on Newsmax’s ‘American Agenda.’ Giuliani alleged that Engoron, rather than being a legitimate judge, was a ‘political hack’ appointed by the Democratic Party with the specific aim of targeting former President Donald Trump. Giuliani’s allegations didn’t stop there. In his broadside critique, he also targeted Allison Greenfield, a law clerk working with Engoron, branding her as a Democratic Party operative.

Challenging Legal Ethics

Giuliani went as far as alleging that Greenfield’s appointment and continued employment was a breach of ethical rules and regulations governing judicial employees. He described her position as outright illegal and ethically untenable. These bold statements and allegations were part of Giuliani’s larger critique of the legal hurdles and challenges faced by Trump. He suggested a deep-seated political bias and impropriety within the judicial process, aimed at undermining Trump and his political endeavors.

Giuliani’s Take on Trump’s Case

During the same interview, Giuliani also touched upon the case accusing Trump of inflating his net worth. Giuliani, in his characteristic style, dismissed the case as a ‘fraud case without a loss’ and dismissed it as a ‘made-up’ case. The former mayor, who has also been Trump’s attorney, expressed his discontent with the limitations set by Judge Engoron in the civil fraud case involving Trump.

Judge Engoron’s Stand

Judge Arthur F. Engoron, in response to Giuliani’s resistance to the court-imposed limitations, stated, ‘I will not hesitate to cut him off.’ This terse response indicates Engoron’s commitment to maintaining order and decorum in his court, even in the face of severe criticism and allegations from high-profile personalities like Giuliani.

0
Courts & Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
Minnesota SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest after Threat to University
Joseph Mark Rongstad, a 41-year-old resident of Watson, Minnesota, was apprehended after a high-stakes standoff with a SWAT team at his home. The incident was triggered by Rongstad’s alleged online threat against the University of Minnesota, which led to a temporary lockdown of the university’s Twin Cities campus. The university, in response to the threat,
Minnesota SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest after Threat to University
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners' Power to Cancel Property Deeds
23 mins ago
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners' Power to Cancel Property Deeds
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
26 mins ago
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
5 mins ago
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
Basti Court Approves Extension for Confiscation of Absconding MLA Amarmani Tripathi's Properties
10 mins ago
Basti Court Approves Extension for Confiscation of Absconding MLA Amarmani Tripathi's Properties
Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension
23 mins ago
Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension
Latest Headlines
World News
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
1 min
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
2 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
2 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
5 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
5 mins
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
5 mins
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
8 mins
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
8 mins
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
8 mins
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app