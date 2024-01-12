Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, fired accusations against Judge Arthur Engoron during an interview on Newsmax’s ‘American Agenda.’ Giuliani alleged that Engoron, rather than being a legitimate judge, was a ‘political hack’ appointed by the Democratic Party with the specific aim of targeting former President Donald Trump. Giuliani’s allegations didn’t stop there. In his broadside critique, he also targeted Allison Greenfield, a law clerk working with Engoron, branding her as a Democratic Party operative.

Challenging Legal Ethics

Giuliani went as far as alleging that Greenfield’s appointment and continued employment was a breach of ethical rules and regulations governing judicial employees. He described her position as outright illegal and ethically untenable. These bold statements and allegations were part of Giuliani’s larger critique of the legal hurdles and challenges faced by Trump. He suggested a deep-seated political bias and impropriety within the judicial process, aimed at undermining Trump and his political endeavors.

Giuliani’s Take on Trump’s Case

During the same interview, Giuliani also touched upon the case accusing Trump of inflating his net worth. Giuliani, in his characteristic style, dismissed the case as a ‘fraud case without a loss’ and dismissed it as a ‘made-up’ case. The former mayor, who has also been Trump’s attorney, expressed his discontent with the limitations set by Judge Engoron in the civil fraud case involving Trump.

Judge Engoron’s Stand

Judge Arthur F. Engoron, in response to Giuliani’s resistance to the court-imposed limitations, stated, ‘I will not hesitate to cut him off.’ This terse response indicates Engoron’s commitment to maintaining order and decorum in his court, even in the face of severe criticism and allegations from high-profile personalities like Giuliani.