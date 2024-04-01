RSS-Linked Group Facilitates Citizenship for Pakistani Hindus Under CAA in Rajasthan

For the past week, a group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been at the forefront of facilitating the citizenship process for Pakistani Hindus under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). Seemajan Kalyan Samiti, operating near the Pakistan border, has been organizing camps and issuing "eligibility certificates" to streamline the application process on the newly launched citizenship portal.

Organizing Citizenship Camps

The Seemajan Kalyan Samiti's initiative has been particularly active in Rajasthan's border areas such as Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Jodhpur. Through these camps, approximately 330 individuals have successfully uploaded their documents to the Indian citizenship online portal, a critical step in applying for citizenship under the CAA. The law itself is designed to expedite citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, reducing the eligibility criteria from twelve years of residency in India to just five.

Eligibility Certificates: A Gateway to Citizenship

The eligibility certificate, endorsed by reputed local community institutions or individuals like local priests, confirms the applicant's religious identity and continuous adherence to their faith. This certificate, along with other necessary documents, is uploaded to the citizenship portal as part of the application process. Vikram Singh Rajpurohit, an advocate and member of Seemajan Kalyan Samiti, highlighted the importance of these certificates, noting that the group's status as a registered organization enables it to issue these crucial documents to applicants.

Addressing Legal Migrant Needs

While the CAA has been a subject of controversy for its exclusion of Muslim migrants, it notably benefits legal migrants who entered India on valid visas and now seek citizenship. The Act has also sparked discussions regarding its implementation and the documentation required, with some community leaders criticizing the government's approach as overly bureaucratic and potentially exclusionary. Despite these challenges, the initiative by the RSS-affiliated group represents a significant step towards addressing the citizenship aspirations of Pakistani Hindu refugees in Rajasthan.

This move has ignited debates around the CAA's application process and its broader implications for India's refugee and minority communities. As the CAA continues to be implemented, the efforts of groups like Seemajan Kalyan Samiti highlight the ongoing complexities and humanitarian considerations at play in India's citizenship policies.