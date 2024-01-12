RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has embarked on a pivotal three-day visit to Jind, Haryana, with a clear objective: to fortify the organization’s already robust presence ahead of the looming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections scheduled for May and October. A series of meetings with RSS campaigners to deliberate on pertinent strategies forms the backbone of Bhagwat’s itinerary during this crucial visit.

Strategizing in the Educational Setting

The RSS chief’s stay is arranged at the Gopal Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, turning the educational institution into a strategic hub for the next three days. This is where Bhagwat will participate in an extensive program, engaging with the minds shaping the future of the RSS. However, access within the school is not a free-for-all. Bhagwat’s interactions are meticulously planned, and entrance into the school is strictly limited to a select group of individuals.

Security and Secrecy

In response to Bhagwat’s visit, Jind’s security apparatus is in high gear. The peace of the city is paramount, and no stone is being left unturned to ensure the RSS chief’s tour unfolds without a hitch. Simultaneously, a shroud of secrecy envelops the visit. Bhagwat’s interaction with the media is not on the cards, maintaining an air of mystery about the discussions taking place behind closed doors.

Expansion Plans on the Horizon

The discussions during Bhagwat’s tour are not limited to immediate electoral strategies. A significant point of discussion is the proposed establishment of 1,200 new RSS branches, a move that signals the organization’s intent to expand its influence. However, these plans are being discussed away from the glare of media attention, making it a closely guarded secret for now.

In conclusion, Bhagwat’s visit to Jind, Haryana, is much more than a routine tour. It’s a mission to strengthen the RSS’s foothold, a strategy-building exercise for the upcoming elections, and a blueprint for the organization’s future expansion. It’s a narrative of power, ambition, and the building of a political future, all taking place within the confines of an educational institution.