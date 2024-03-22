RSF Blasts Ethiopian Crackdown on Journalists Amid Amhara Region Conflict

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has issued a stern rebuke against the Ethiopian government's aggressive stance on journalists, particularly spotlighting the forced cessation of the Ethio_News YouTube channel amidst the Amhara conflict. Sadibou Marong, RSF's Sub-Saharan Africa bureau director, labeled the situation an "appalling persecution," emphasizing the dire situation for press freedom in Ethiopia.

Unwavering Persecution in the Face of Conflict

With Ethio News serving as a poignant example, RSF's critique sheds light on a broader issue of media suppression in Ethiopia. Following the arrest of its co-founder Belay Manaye and the subsequent flight of Belete Kassa Mekonnen, the channel's shutdown illustrates the government's relentless pursuit of those covering the Amhara region's unrest. At least six other journalists remain imprisoned, their only crime being their commitment to reporting on the conflict, with three yet to be charged formally.

Journalists in the Crosshairs

Manaye's detention at the remote Awash Arba military camp underscores the severe conditions under which journalists are held. Injuries sustained during sandstorms and inadequate medical care highlight the physical dangers, in addition to the psychological toll of such detention. This treatment is emblematic of the Ethiopian government's broader crackdown on free press, especially concerning coverage of internal conflicts like the one in Amhara.

RSF's Call to Action

In response to these alarming developments, RSF has not only condemned the Ethiopian government's actions but also called for international attention and aid. The organization's efforts to document abuses and advocate for journalists' rights are crucial in such times, emphasizing the indispensable role of a free press in any democracy. RSF's work underscores the importance of global awareness and support for journalists facing persecution.

As the situation in Ethiopia continues to unfold, the plight of journalists like those associated with Ethio News serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by those seeking to report the truth. The crackdown on media in the Amhara region not only stifles press freedom but also deprives the public of crucial information necessary for informed decision-making. As RSF and other organizations rally support, the international community must heed the call to protect journalists and uphold the fundamental right to freedom of expression.