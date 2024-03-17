Rs 272 Crore Nirbhaya Fund Boost for DU Women's Hostels: Smriti Irani Champions Safer Spaces

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the safety and well-being of female students and working women, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has earmarked Rs 272 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund for the development of women's hostels at Delhi University. Union Minister Smriti Irani, during the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave held at Delhi University's north campus, unveiled this initiative, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and inclusive India where women are empowered and secure.

Advertisment

ENHANCED SECURITY AND AMENITIES

The allocation of the Nirbhaya Fund underscores the government's commitment to creating safe and conducive living environments for women students and professionals. Aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of women's hostels across Delhi University, the sanctioned funds will facilitate the addition of 1,000 beds, equipped with modern security measures including comprehensive CCTV surveillance. Additionally, the initiative will see the incorporation of gender-sensitive amenities designed to support the holistic well-being of the female residents, ensuring their safety and comfort.

PROMOTING SAFE SPACES

This announcement is not the first time Smriti Irani has dedicated Nirbhaya Fund resources towards the safety of women in educational institutions. Her consistent efforts in this direction reflect a broader government agenda to foster environments where women can pursue their academic and professional goals without fear. The focus on enhancing security measures is a testament to the administration's priority of safeguarding women's rights and promoting gender equality within educational spaces.

The initiative to bolster the residential facilities for women at Delhi University through the Nirbhaya Fund is a critical step towards creating a safer and more empowering environment for female students and working women. By addressing key concerns around security and amenities, the government not only advances the cause of women's safety but also sets a precedent for educational institutions across the country. As these enhanced facilities come to fruition, the potential for a significant positive impact on the lives of countless women is immense, paving the way for a future where women can thrive academically and professionally in spaces that are secure and supportive.