Royal Feud Deepens as Prince Harry Announces Memoir Titled 'Spare'

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William takes a new turn with the release of Harry's memoir, 'Spare.' The book brings to light contentious encounters between the royal brothers, exacerbating an already strained relationship.

Memoir Revelations

One of the pivotal revelations in 'Spare' is an incident that took place at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. Harry alleges that William used a 'secret word,' typically reserved for extreme crises, during a conversation about Meghan Markle. This discussion followed the Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which sent shockwaves through the royal family and the world.

The memoir also recounts a physical altercation between the brothers over Meghan. A controversial incident from 2005, where Harry donned a Nazi uniform for a costume party, was also described in the book. Harry claims that this choice was encouraged by William and Kate Middleton, a claim that has reignited public debate over the incident.

Public Opinion on the Sussexes

Public opinion on the Sussexes has been divided, largely due to their actions and revelations, both in 'Spare' and their Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan.' Some critics argue that the couple is attacking the monarchy, while others believe they are victims of the royal family and the UK press. These debates have led to a broader conversation about the monarchy's future and its relevance in contemporary society.

Expert Views

Royal expert Hugo Vickers has voiced his opinion on the controversy, stating that if the Queen Mother were alive, she would disapprove of the Sussexes' actions and ignore them. This sentiment echoes her attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Vickers' comments reflect a larger sentiment amongst royal experts—that the Sussexes' actions are causing significant damage to the monarchy's image.