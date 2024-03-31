Royal Biographer Warns Prince Harry Amid Uncle's Celebrity Big Brother Drama

Angela Levin, a renowned royal biographer, has recently voiced concerns over Prince Harry's involvement with the Royal Family, advising him to maintain distance following his uncle Gary Goldsmith's controversial appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. Levin's warning comes amid fears that Goldsmith's critical remarks about Harry and Meghan Markle could tarnish the image of Kate Middleton, who is currently in a vulnerable state due to recovering from surgery. Goldsmith, despite his contentious history, remains connected to the Middleton family and has openly criticized Harry and Meghan's choices.

Backdrop of Controversy

Angela Levin, known for her insightful commentary on the Royal Family, has raised eyebrows with her recent statements regarding Prince Harry. The focal point of Levin's concern stems from Gary Goldsmith's participation in Celebrity Big Brother, where he did not shy away from expressing his views on Harry and Meghan. Goldsmith's controversial past, combined with his close relationship with the Middleton family, adds layers of complexity to the situation. Levin fears that his outspoken nature could inadvertently bring negative attention to Kate Middleton, who is already dealing with health issues.

Levin's Stern Advice to Harry

In light of these developments, Levin has not only criticized Goldsmith's actions but also issued a stern warning to Prince Harry. She suggests that Harry should steer clear of the Royal Family to avoid being caught in the crossfire of public criticism and media scrutiny. Levin emphasizes the importance of Harry maintaining a low profile, especially considering the current delicate circumstances surrounding Kate Middleton's health and the Royal Family's image. Her advice underscores the potential ramifications of Goldsmith's comments on Harry and Meghan's already strained relationship with the Royal Family.

Implications for Royal Relations

