Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes’ Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics

Angela Levin, a seasoned royal observer and biographer, recently voiced her apprehensions regarding the reliability of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concerning the Royal Family. In a discussion with Sky News host James Macpherson, Levin delved into the chances of the couple’s reintegration into royal responsibilities. She underlined Prince Harry’s potential interest in resuming his royal roles, while Meghan has stated her reluctance to return to the UK. Levin criticized the couple for their perceived dishonesty, remarking that they lie about things, which she finds terrible. She emphasized that Prince Harry owes an apology to the Royal Family for his actions, which she described as horrendous. These observations contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the Sussexes’ relationship with the Royal Family since their decision to step back from formal duties.

Trust Issues and Unresolved Disputes

Speculations About the Sussexes’ Future

Discussion about the couple’s potential return to the UK has been rife, with Levin suggesting that while Prince Harry may wish to return, Meghan Markle has shown no inclination to do so. The biographer pointed out the complex dynamics within the Royal Family, with unresolved disputes stretching back to the princes’ childhood. Levin hinted at the strong influence Meghan Markle has over Prince Harry, which could impact his decisions regarding his relationship with the Royal Family.

Public Discourse and Royal Relationships

The statements made by Levin contribute to the broader public discourse about the relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. Their estrangement has been a topic of intense scrutiny since they stepped back from their official duties. Levin’s comments underscore the intricate dynamics at play within the Royal Family and emphasize the need for reconciliation and compromise in order to mend familial ties.