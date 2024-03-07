Royal Aides Costing £500K Spark Criticism Amid Military Budget Concerns

Following a Freedom of Information request, it has been revealed that the royal family's military aides, also known as equerries, cost £500,000 last year, sparking criticism from anti-monarchists. Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, labeled this expenditure as a "disgraceful use of highly trained military personnel" at a time when the military faces staffing and budgetary pressures, especially with the UK's commitments in Ukraine.

The Role of Equerries in the Royal Household

Equerries, drawn from the Armed Forces, play a crucial role in the offices of senior royals including the King, Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their duties involve organizing diaries, accompanying royals on official visits, and overseeing overseas tours. Despite their integral role, the expenditure on these military aides has come under scrutiny.

Defence Budget Under the Microscope

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) responded to the FoI request, stating that £506,681 was spent on equerries in 2023. However, it highlighted that the "vast majority" of these costs represent fixed staff costs, which would be incurred regardless of the personnel's deployment. This explanation has done little to quell the criticism, especially in light of recent reports highlighting the military's resource constraints.

Public and Institutional Response

The revelation has prompted a debate on the allocation of the country's defence budget, particularly in the context of the UK's additional military commitments. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been contacted for comments but have yet to respond. The public discourse continues to evolve, with many questioning the justification for such expenditures amid broader defence and societal needs.

The controversy surrounding the £500,000 spent on the royal family's military aides underscores a broader discussion about public spending priorities and the role of the monarchy. As the debate unfolds, it prompts a reflection on the balance between tradition and modern financial accountability, especially in areas as critical as national defence.