Roy McMurtry, Advocate of Same-Sex Marriage Legalization, Dies at 91

The Honourable R. Roy McMurtry, a pivotal figure in Canadian politics renowned for his role in legalizing same-sex marriage and contributing significantly to Canada's sovereignty, has died at the age of 91. McMurtry's diverse career included serving as Ontario's attorney general, chief justice, and his participation in the historic patriation of the Canadian Constitution.

Legacy of Legal Reform

During his tenure as Ontario's attorney general from 1975 to 1985, McMurtry was instrumental in establishing a bilingual court system and reforming family law to ensure equal ownership of the matrimonial home for women. His advocacy extended beyond the courtroom to address societal issues, from combating NHL violence to challenging the KKK and the Church of Scientology. McMurtry's influence was not confined to Canada; as chief justice, he played a crucial role in legalizing same-sex marriage, impacting marriage equality debates worldwide.

Brokering Canada's Sovereignty

Perhaps McMurtry's most significant contribution was his involvement in the 'kitchen cabinet' alongside former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and former Saskatchewan Premier Roy Romanow. This trio was key in negotiating the patriation of the Canadian Constitution in 1982, a monumental step towards Canada's full sovereignty. McMurtry's diplomatic skills and ability to find common ground were pivotal in this achievement.

Advocacy and Retirement

Despite retiring from politics in 1985, McMurtry continued to influence Canadian society through initiatives like Pro Bono Ontario and his public disavowal of what he perceived as the hyperpartisanship of later Conservative administrations. His contributions to public life, characterized by a deep commitment to justice and human rights, left an indelible mark on Canada. McMurtry's legacy is celebrated by figures across the political spectrum, underscoring his role as a unifier and respected intellectual force.