Rotimi Amaechi Speaks on 'Japa' Emigration Trend and His Personal Ethos

In a recent televised interview on Arise Television, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, conveyed his perspective on the growing emigration trend in Nigeria, widely referred to as "Japa." He called upon Nigerians to reconsider moving out of the country, emphasizing the unique opportunities that exist within their homeland.

Amaechi's Stance on 'Japa'

Amaechi voiced his concern about the mass exodus and encouraged Nigerians to stay put. He projected the idea that emigration might provide the stability of a regular 9 to 5 job, but it significantly narrows down the prospects for attaining political office – opportunities that are readily available in Nigeria. To young Nigerians, he suggested pushing for positions of influence, particularly those that shape the country's economy.

Honesty Over Diplomacy

Amidst the political fray, Amaechi drew attention to his distinguishing trait – his fear of God, which he sees as a catalyst for his honesty. In contrast with many Nigerian elites and politicians, he professed a commitment to truthfulness. He further expressed a preference for honesty over political correctness, even if it necessitates going against the grain of diplomacy. This statement highlighted his personal ethos, challenging the conventional wisdom in political circles and showcasing his unique approach.

Future Political Ambitions Shrouded in Silence

Regarding his political trajectory, Amaechi, who held the position of Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2022 and ran unsuccessfully for the presidential primary in the ruling All Progressives Congress, remained reticent about his future political ambitions. Despite the speculation and curiosity surrounding his plans, he chose not to divulge any details, keeping the public and political pundits in suspense.