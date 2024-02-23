Rotimi Akeredolu: What You Should Know About The Nigerian Politician

Who is Rotimi Akeredolu?

Rotimi Akeredolu was the immediate past governor of Ondo State in Nigeria’s southwest. He was a popular politician who commanded the respect of people in the state and beyond for his fearlessness and love for his people and the Yoruba race.

Rotimi Akeredolu departed this life following a protracted fight with leukaemia, a form of cancer. Before he passed away, Rotimi Akeredolu tried to rule Ondo from his home in Ibadan while he was receiving medical attention overseas. Doctors at the State House tried to get him flown overseas, but it was not possible.

Career of Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State was governed by Rotimi Akeredolu from February 24, 2017, to December 27, 2023.

From 1985 to 1986, he was the Nigerian Bar Association's Ibadan branch's secretary-general.

Akeredolu served as the attorney general of Ondo State from 1997 to 1999. He was named a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1998. He was the chairman of the Legal Aid Council from 2005 to 2006.

In addition, Rotimi Akeredolu presided over the Nigerian Bar Association as its president from 2008 to 2009.

He worked as a Managing Partner at Olujinmi & Akeredolu, a legal firm.

In 1991, Akeredolu served as Vice Chairman of the NBA's Ibadan branch, and from 1992 to 1994, he was Chairman.

Life and Education of Rotimi Akeredolu

On July 21, 1956, Rotimi Akeredolu was born in Owo, Ondo State.

He attended Government School in Owo for his primary education, and Loyola College and Aquinas College in Akure for his secondary education.

At Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, Rotimi Akeredolu earned his higher education credential.

In 1977, Akeredolu received his LLB from the University of Ife, which is now known as Obafemi Awolowo University.

In 1978, he was called to the Nigerian Bar.

Family of Rotimi Akeredolu

As a devout Christian, Rotimi Akeredolu had the Chapel of Epiphany dedicated in his Owo home.

Akeredolu’s parents were Lady Evangelist Grace B. Akeredolu, the mother, and Reverend J. Ola Akeredolu, the father.

He held the position of Chancellor at the Owo Cathedral of St. Andrews Church.

He had four children from his marriage to Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Rotimi Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023 (aged 67 years) and was buried on February 23, 2024.