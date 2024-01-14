Roswell’s New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement

The city of Roswell, New Mexico, rings in a new era as five freshly elected city council members step into their tenure. Their first order of business? A series of ambitious city projects, with their initial actions centered on the approval of a public hearing to finance a $9.6 million flood prevention project on Hobson Road. This initiative aims to fix the long-standing flooding issue that has been a cause for concern since it damaged the area in 2021.

Hobson Road Flood Prevention: A Project of Necessity

Out of the total $9.6 million set aside for the flood prevention project, the majority, 87% to be precise, will be sourced from a grant. The remaining portion, amounting to $1.2 million, will be taken care of through a loan. This strategic financial division is expected to ensure that the project is not only sustainable but also minimizes the burden on the city’s finances.

Blackdom Memorial Land Sale: A Potential Win-Win

Another important item on the council’s agenda is the consideration of the sale of land designated for a yet-unplanned Blackdom memorial. The Overland Group has shown interest in acquiring this property, proposing an offer amounting to over $135,000. The council has moved towards approving a public hearing on this matter, a move that could potentially lead to significant financial gain for the city.

Boosting Tourism: A Step Towards Economic Revitalization

Aside from these major projects, the newly elected council is also partnering with Wayfinding Professional Services. This collaboration aims to facilitate ease of navigation for tourists visiting the city. Mayor Pro Tem Cristina Arnold emphasized the potential advantages of this initiative. She spoke passionately about the importance of investing in the Main Street area, which she regards as the heart of the community. According to her, this project could serve as a significant boost to the city’s tourism sector, fostering economic growth and development.