Rory Stewart Eyes Children's Literature, Levido Supports Conservatives, Keegan on Politics & Boothroyd's Estate Auction

Former Conservative MP and current podcast host, Rory Stewart, is exploring new horizons with a potential venture into children's literature. Stewart, known for his non-fiction works for adults, including memoirs and travel books detailing his experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq, signifies a shift in his creative output. His interest echoes a trend among public figures such as Meghan Markle and Sir Paul McCartney, who have recently entered the children's book market. The lucrative nature of children's literature, with its significant royalty potential, may be a factor in this growing trend.

Australian Strategist Stands Firm Behind Conservatives

Isaac Levido, the Australian political strategist, is undeterred by a Telegraph poll predicting a Conservative defeat in the upcoming election. Levido, known for his strategic acumen, has established a new consultancy dedicated to steering the Conservative party's election campaign towards victory. This move comes amidst a high-stakes political climate, underscoring his commitment to the party.

Gillian Keegan: A Non-Tribal Stance in Politics

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, known for her direct approach to politics, reflects on her family's socialist background and the importance of a non-tribal stance in politics. Her unique perspective, influenced by her upbringing and political journey, provides a fresh narrative within the UK's political landscape.

Betty Boothroyd's Legacy Continues

Betty Boothroyd, the first female Speaker of the House of Commons, left a lasting legacy that goes beyond her political career. An upcoming auction of her estate reveals an eclectic collection of personal items ranging from a black parliamentary despatch box to a diamond ring, giving a glimpse into her fascinating life. The auction, due to begin next month, will distribute the proceeds among six charities, honouring Boothroyd's commitment to philanthropy in her final act.