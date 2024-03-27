Roque Reveals Duterte's 'Status Quo Agreement' with China, Raises Sovereignty Concerns in West Philippine Sea

Philippine security officials are demanding explanations about an alleged 'status quo agreement' between former President Rodrigo Duterte and China, as disclosed by Duterte's ex-spokesperson Harry Roque. This revelation has sparked concerns over national sovereignty and the escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Unpacking the Alleged Agreement

According to Roque, during Duterte's term, a verbal 'gentleman's agreement' was made with China, focusing on maintaining the status quo in the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea. This specifically involved restrictions on the repair and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, stationed at the Ayungin Shoal, limiting them to food and water supplies only. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea and the Department of Foreign Affairs have both expressed unawareness of such an agreement, highlighting the potential violation of Philippine sovereignty it represents.

Strategic Repercussions and Military Adjustments

In response to a recent water cannon attack by the China Coast Guard on a Philippine vessel in the disputed waters, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced adjustments to its resupply missions. The incident, viewed as a direct consequence of Manila's supposed breach of the 'status quo agreement', underscores the fraught relations between the Philippines and China in the region. The overlapping territorial claims of China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei in the South China Sea, a portion of which is claimed by Manila as the West Philippine Sea, further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

Broader Implications for Philippine Foreign Policy

The disclosure of the 'gentleman's agreement' comes at a critical time, as the Philippines navigates its diplomatic and security strategies in the face of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. The lack of a formal agreement and the unilateral interpretation of such deals by China raise questions about the future of the West Philippine Sea and the Philippines' approach to defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty.