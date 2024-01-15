Ron Rodgers Announces Candidacy for Bibb County Sheriff

Thursday, 15th January 2024 saw Ron Rodgers, an eminent figure in Macon's law enforcement landscape, announce his intention to run for the position of Bibb County Sheriff. A familiar face in the community, Rodgers, who is currently the Director of the Law Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, has a diverse and rich background in law enforcement and military service.

Advertisment

Rodgers' Legacy of Service

Rodgers, a graduate of Fort Valley State University and a veteran of the United States Army, has served in numerous roles reflecting his commitment to law and order. His experience ranges from being a military police commander to a patrol and traffic officer, narcotics and violent crimes investigator, and training officer. His dedication to the profession has seen him wear multiple hats, including that of a campus police criminal investigation commander, chief of police, and a law enforcement instructor at both the high school and college levels.

A Vision for Bibb County

Advertisment

Rodgers' campaign centers around his commitment to fostering a safe and thriving community grounded in integrity, dedication, and responsibility. His focus is on building relationships across Macon-Bibb County, hiring and retaining officers, establishing a visible police presence, and collaborating with the community to reduce youth violence. These pillars underscore the heart of Rodgers' vision for the county—a community where residents feel safe, and law enforcement is a trusted and integral part of society.

Looking Forward

Having formally announced his candidacy, Rodgers is set to meet with the public at a campaign launch event scheduled for the evening of January 17 at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in downtown Macon. Rodgers is the fifth person to declare their intention to run for Bibb County Sheriff, with the primaries set for May and the general election in November. His announcement has undoubtedly added a potent dynamic to the race, given his extensive background in law enforcement and clear vision for the future of Macon-Bibb County.