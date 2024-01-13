en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ron DeSantis’s Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Ron DeSantis’s Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s aspiration to the White House is encountering substantial resistance, a narrative that emerged during a campaign stop in Dubuque, Iowa. DeSantis, who is battling with Nikki Haley for second place in the state, suggested that he is not just on the campaign trail to challenge the status quo in Washington, D.C., but also to address larger issues such as the alleged misuse of funds by the United Nations.

DeSantis’s Campaign Strategy

The governor’s strategy, as gleaned from his campaign decisions, seems to be a calculated attempt to outflank Haley. After the Iowa caucuses, instead of heading straight to New Hampshire as is traditional, DeSantis plans to make a detour to South Carolina. This move is seen as a clear message to Haley and a bid to compete for every available delegate in New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. It also reflects the campaign’s concern about Haley’s performance in New Hampshire, a sentiment echoed in recent polls.

DeSantis’s Struggle To Maintain Momentum

However, DeSantis’s campaign appears to be losing steam. During a Q&A session at a local sports bar, he was asked about his knowledge of the books of Samuel from the Old Testament. The governor’s cautious acknowledgment of his familiarity with the biblical texts seemed to hint at a struggle to connect with his audience on a personal level.

Political Developments and Speculations

Meanwhile, other political developments are unfolding in the background. Azerbaijan’s aggression is casting long shadows over the global political landscape, while a candidate with a history of pro-Palestinian activism is endeavoring to court left-leaning Democrats. However, this candidate’s prospects may be tenuous at best, especially if they fail to secure a place on the ballot.

The news of DeSantis’s faltering campaign is a reminder of the unpredictability of the political arena. It also underscores the importance of connecting with the electorate on a deeper level, something that the governor appears to be grappling with.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
11 mins ago
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to provide over $3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in the next financial year. This commitment marks the largest annual UK pledge since the full-scale Russian invasion began. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decade-long bilateral security agreement. The
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
Former UK Ambassador Illuminates ICJ Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel
40 mins ago
Former UK Ambassador Illuminates ICJ Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel
Russian Senator Highlights Disparity in War Discourse
1 hour ago
Russian Senator Highlights Disparity in War Discourse
Mauritius Pauses for Ayodhya: A Testament to Cultural Ties and International Cooperation
12 mins ago
Mauritius Pauses for Ayodhya: A Testament to Cultural Ties and International Cooperation
Escalation of Conflict: Middle East and Red Sea Region on Edge
14 mins ago
Escalation of Conflict: Middle East and Red Sea Region on Edge
Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates
18 mins ago
Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
29 seconds
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
Trump Turns New York Civil Fraud Trial into Campaign Rally
1 min
Trump Turns New York Civil Fraud Trial into Campaign Rally
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel
3 mins
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
3 mins
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
4 mins
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
4 mins
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
4 mins
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
8 mins
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
9 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app