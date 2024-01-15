Ron DeSantis's 2024 Presidential Bid: Strong Financial Backing for the Long Haul

Ron DeSantis, a key Republican figure speculated to run for the U.S. presidency in 2024, is reportedly backed by a robust financial foundation, capable of sustaining his campaign well beyond the forthcoming Iowa Republican caucus on Monday. This sturdy fiscal footing is anticipated to buoy his potential bid through to the crucial primary elections in March. An assurance from a finance chair associated with DeSantis has underscored the solidity of his campaign's funding, signaling readiness for the marathon of the presidential race.

DeSantis: Prepping for a Marathon, Not a Sprint

While DeSantis has yet to formally announce his candidacy, the fiscal assurances imply that, should he choose to enter the race, his campaign would not be immediately hamstrung by financial constraints. As one of his finance chairs, Roy Bailey, pointed out at a Bloomberg News roundtable in Des Moines, Iowa, 'We have plenty of fuel in the tank to get the job done to get into Super Tuesday.' This reference to Super Tuesday—the all-important day in March when 15 states hold GOP primaries—suggests not merely a short-term strategy, but a well-prepared game plan for the long haul.

A Rollercoaster Ride in the Polls

Despite the financial health of his potential campaign, DeSantis is currently viewed as an underdog, facing a possible third place behind former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. His standing in the polls, currently at a modest 16%, is a stark contrast from his earlier predictions of winning Iowa and his overall confidence in securing the nomination. While a third-place finish might exert pressure on his campaign, DeSantis and his team appear undeterred, expressing a belief that Iowans will reward their approach.

A Fight for Second Place

DeSantis is locked in a close race with Nikki Haley for second place behind Donald Trump. The campaign has invested significantly in resources and time in Iowa, more so than in New Hampshire or South Carolina. Even as recent polls show him trailing behind Trump and Nikki Haley, DeSantis's campaign continues to push back, refusing to concede defeat in the Iowa caucuses. The political action committee backing his candidacy has mounted an aggressive ground game, recruiting more than 1,600 precinct captains in Iowa. DeSantis has also garnered endorsements from popular figures like Iowa's Governor Kim Reynolds and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

As DeSantis and his team prepare for the Iowa caucuses amidst record cold temperatures, the outcome will prove to be a critical momentum builder for the upcoming primary races. Regardless of the Iowa results, the campaign's financial backing will likely play a pivotal role in determining the length of DeSantis's stay in the contest.