Interviews

Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:47 am EST


As the Iowa caucuses loom on the political horizon, the Republican presidential hopefuls are in the throes of a fierce battle for support. With the specter of former President Donald Trump’s third presidential nomination dominating the landscape, the spotlight now falls on the contenders for the second place. Among them, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stands out, buoyed by his unwavering confidence despite trailing in the polls.

DeSantis: Undeterred by the Polls

In the pre-caucus polling data, Trump enjoys a commanding lead at 48%, followed by Nikki Haley at 20%, and DeSantis at 16%. Yet, DeSantis remains unfazed by his lackluster numbers, predicting a strong performance in the Iowa caucuses. Known for his tenacity and a penchant for thriving as the underdog, the governor has spent a significant amount of time campaigning in Iowa, securing a considerable number of committed caucus-goers.

DeSantis remains steadfast, asserting that his campaign is vying for every single delegate. He confidently pointed out that unlike Haley, his campaign can win delegates in Nevada. Despite Trump’s nearly 30-point lead in Iowa, DeSantis hinted that the former president ‘may not meet those expectations’ in the state.

High Stakes in Iowa

While Iowa only awards 2% of the total delegates, the caucuses are seen as a litmus test for the viability of the candidates. The cost of campaigning in Iowa has surged past $100 million this cycle, underscoring the high stakes involved. For DeSantis, a strong result in the caucuses could bolster his campaign’s future, while a disappointing outcome could spell the end of his presidential aspirations.

Despite his third-place standing in recent polls, DeSantis has mobilized a sizable portion of his campaign operation in Iowa, focused his spending and efforts on the state, and even secured the endorsement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. For him, securing second place in Iowa is crucial to stay in the race, as finishing third behind Haley could potentially undermine his campaign.

DeSantis: The Confident Campaigner

DeSantis’ campaign trail in Iowa has been characterized by his vigorous engagement with voters on an array of issues ranging from hurricane damage, project labor agreements, electric vehicles, to immigration reform. Despite weather-related postponements and the coldest caucuses forecast in at least five years, DeSantis pushed on with his campaign events.

Ahead of the potentially decisive caucus events across the state on Monday, DeSantis remains optimistic. His campaign, characterized by his relentless resolve and a confidence in his ability to steer the country forward, encapsulates his spirit as he prepares for the upcoming challenge.

Interviews Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

