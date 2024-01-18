Ron DeSantis Shifts Strategy: From Limited to Broad Media Outreach

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in a significant shift of strategy, has acknowledged his early campaigning missteps and is taking a more proactive approach in his pursuit of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Reflecting on his campaign's initial stages, DeSantis expressed regret over limiting his media appearances and pledged to actively engage with a diverse range of media outlets.

From Limited Media Appearances to Broader Outreach

DeSantis's campaign, which kicked off in May, initially suffered difficulties in closing the gap with former President Trump's lead in the GOP primary. A more conservative media strategy saw the Florida Governor limit his appearances to select outlets. However, in response to a question posed by Hugh Hewitt about missteps in his campaign, DeSantis conceded that he should have pursued a more inclusive media strategy, including corporate shows, to reach a wider audience.

Shift in Strategy

In July, discussions within DeSantis's team led to a reconsideration of their media strategy. The campaign began contemplating more mainstream network interviews and town halls, leading to a perceptible shift in approach. Ahead of the first GOP primary debate, this shift manifested in DeSantis appearing more frequently on mainstream shows and engaging with reporters post-campaign events.

Challenges and Criticism

Despite being the only GOP candidate to accept an invitation to an ABC News/WMUR debate in New Hampshire, the event was canceled due to lack of confirmations from Trump and Nikki Haley. A similar fate befell a proposed CNN debate. DeSantis did not hold back his criticism, lambasting his opponents for evading debates and avoiding questions from voters. He positioned himself as the only candidate not running a 'basement campaign.'

In an interesting turn, DeSantis decided to shift his presidential campaign focus away from New Hampshire just six days before the state's first Republican primary, reallocating the majority of his staff to South Carolina. This strategic shift reflects DeSantis's perceived weakening path to the 2024 GOP nomination after a distant second-place finish to Trump in Iowa's caucuses. The move, despite criticism from rivals, aims to exploit Nikki Haley's perceived weakness in South Carolina.