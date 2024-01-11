en English
Politics

DeSantis Champions Religious Freedom and Pro-Life Values in Exclusive Interview

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
DeSantis Champions Religious Freedom and Pro-Life Values in Exclusive Interview

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent social conservative and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, recently sat down with EWTN News to discuss his achievements and priorities. During the conversation, DeSantis underscored his commitment to safeguarding religious freedom, passing pro-life legislation, and reducing the financial burden on families with children.

Defending Religious Freedom

One of the key themes DeSantis stressed was the need to protect religious freedom in the United States. He criticized what he perceived as attempts by some elites to establish secular humanism as a prevailing ideology, claiming that the nation’s founding principles support the inalienable right to the free exercise of religion. His steadfast stance on this issue forms an integral part of his social conservatism and his political platform.

A Stand Against Transgender Surgeries for Minors

DeSantis expressed strong opposition to transgender surgeries for minors, a stance reflected in a law he recently signed. This law prohibits such procedures, marking a significant win for those who believe that children should not undergo such transformative surgeries. DeSantis’ decision has drawn both praise and criticism, but he remains firm in his conviction.

The Heartbeat Bill and Pro-Life Laws

The Florida governor also spoke about his role in passing the ‘heartbeat bill,’ a pro-life law that offers greater protection for unborn children. This legislation builds on the protections put in place after the historic overturn of Roe v. Wade. It is part of DeSantis’ broader commitment to pro-life principles, which he views as fundamental to his social conservative beliefs.

Alleviating the Financial Burden

In addition to these measures, DeSantis took steps to alleviate the financial burden on families raising children. He made all baby items tax-free in Florida, a move designed to ease the cost of child-rearing. This action reflects his dedication to supporting families and his belief in the importance of strong family values.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

