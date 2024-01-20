Ron DeSantis Embraces 'Live Free or Die' Spirit in Presidential Ambitions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential contender, has pledged his commitment to the principles of New Hampshire's motto, 'Live free or die'. In an opinion piece, he outlined his accomplishments in Florida, underscoring his relentless efforts to curb government overreach and safeguard individual liberties.

DeSantis and the Fight for Freedom

DeSantis showcased his success in introducing constitutional carry for gun owners, curbing corporate political agendas, opposing central bank digital currencies, dismantling 'indoctrination camps' in universities, and implementing fiscal policies that led to tax cuts and a reduction in the state's debt.

Prospective Reforms and Presidential Ambitions

As part of his presidential aspirations, DeSantis plans to advocate for reforms such as term limits for Congress, a line-item veto, and a balanced budget amendment. He also expressed his intent to secure the southern border and combat illegal immigration, which he links to a loss of freedom and opportunity.

Polling Data and GOP Lineup

Recent polling data from a CBS News/YouGov poll suggests that DeSantis, along with fellow GOP hopefuls including Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, currently holds an edge over President Joe Biden in hypothetical general election matchups. Trump is leading the GOP primary with significant support among Republican voters, followed by DeSantis and Haley.