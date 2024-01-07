Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley’s VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role

In a bold move, Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida and a presidential candidate, has resolutely dismissed the possibility of serving as vice-presidential running mate to fellow candidate Nikki Haley. This development unfolded during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News, where DeSantis articulated his position emphatically.

DeSantis: No to Vice-Presidential Role

“Under no circumstances,” was DeSantis’s firm response when questioned about accepting the vice-presidential role. His intention is clear: he wishes either to fulfill his gubernatorial obligations or to make a resounding impact as President of the United States.

Nikki Haley’s Open Consideration

Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, had previously hinted at the prospect of having DeSantis as her vice president. However, her primary focus is on outperforming former President Donald Trump in the GOP primaries.

DeSantis Criticizes Haley

DeSantis took a jab at Haley for failing to rule out categorically the possibility of joining Trump’s ticket. He leveled criticism at her for her appeal to Democrat donors and anti-Trump voters, accusing her of delivering non-committal, politician-like responses. This was contrasted sharply with his own unequivocal stance.

As both DeSantis and Haley gear up for a debate on January 10 ahead of the Iowa caucuses, these developments add an interesting twist to the political landscape. With DeSantis standing his ground and Haley juggling her options, the path to the GOP nomination remains intriguingly unpredictable.