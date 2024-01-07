en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley’s VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley’s VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role

In a bold move, Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida and a presidential candidate, has resolutely dismissed the possibility of serving as vice-presidential running mate to fellow candidate Nikki Haley. This development unfolded during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News, where DeSantis articulated his position emphatically.

DeSantis: No to Vice-Presidential Role

“Under no circumstances,” was DeSantis’s firm response when questioned about accepting the vice-presidential role. His intention is clear: he wishes either to fulfill his gubernatorial obligations or to make a resounding impact as President of the United States.

Nikki Haley’s Open Consideration

Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, had previously hinted at the prospect of having DeSantis as her vice president. However, her primary focus is on outperforming former President Donald Trump in the GOP primaries.

DeSantis Criticizes Haley

DeSantis took a jab at Haley for failing to rule out categorically the possibility of joining Trump’s ticket. He leveled criticism at her for her appeal to Democrat donors and anti-Trump voters, accusing her of delivering non-committal, politician-like responses. This was contrasted sharply with his own unequivocal stance.

As both DeSantis and Haley gear up for a debate on January 10 ahead of the Iowa caucuses, these developments add an interesting twist to the political landscape. With DeSantis standing his ground and Haley juggling her options, the path to the GOP nomination remains intriguingly unpredictable.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
12 mins ago
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has underscored the necessity of fortifying Nigeria’s institutions, with a special focus on the country’s electoral system. The call for institutional strengthening was made during his speech at the Lord’s Chosen Revival Movement crusade in Lagos, where he spotlighted the critical role of system reforms in enhancing Nigeria’s development trajectory.
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
London's 2024 Mayoral Elections: Sadiq Khan Eyes Historic Tenure
43 mins ago
London's 2024 Mayoral Elections: Sadiq Khan Eyes Historic Tenure
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
49 mins ago
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
20 mins ago
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
21 mins ago
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
Thailand's Political Landscape Shifts Amid Unprecedented Election Results
39 mins ago
Thailand's Political Landscape Shifts Amid Unprecedented Election Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
23 seconds
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
2 mins
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
3 mins
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
3 mins
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
4 mins
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
4 mins
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
4 mins
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
6 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app