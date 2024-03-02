Romblon Rep. Madrona, Ex-Gov Salazar Acquitted in 2004 Fertilizer Fund Scam Case

MANILA, Philippines -- Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona and former Eastern Samar governor Clotilde Salazar have been cleared of graft in connection with the 2004 fertilizer fund scam. Madrona and Salazar were acquitted on charges of violating Section 3 (e) Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits public officials from giving unwarranted benefits, advantages, or preferences to a private party or from causing any party, including the government, undue injury. The Sandiganbayan's Sixth Division issued the resolutions dismissing the charges against Madrona and Salazar on Thursday.

Background of the Case

Filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in August 2017, the case stemmed from the provincial government's award of a contract to Feshan for the supply of 3,333 bottles of liquid fertilizer worth P4.86 million when Madrona was governor. The court found that the bottles of liquid fertilizer were delivered without allegation of overpricing. The prosecution failed to establish that the accused provincial officials' decision to resort to direct contracting instead of public bidding was attended with malice or bad faith.

Dismissal on Grounds of Inordinate Delay

Meanwhile, the court granted the joint motion of Salazar and former provincial bids and awards committee member Manuel Japzon to dismiss the charges filed against them due to the inordinate delay in the investigation by the ombudsman. The sixth division found merit in the arguments of Salazar and Japzon that the charges should be dismissed after the Supreme Court junked those filed against their co-accused. It noted that the ombudsman took more than five years before it filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan.

Implications of the Acquittal

The acquittal of Madrona, Salazar, and their co-accused sheds light on the complexity of legal proceedings in graft and corruption cases within the Philippines. This case highlights the importance of timely and efficient investigation and prosecution to uphold justice and the principle of a speedy trial. With these acquittals, the focus may now shift towards improving the legal mechanisms and processes to prevent undue delays and ensure that justice is served promptly and fairly.

This development also emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability in government transactions to prevent similar cases in the future. As the community reflects on the outcome of this high-profile case, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against corruption and the collective responsibility to maintain vigilance and integrity within public office.