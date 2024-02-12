Romantic Valentine's Day Packages and Events at Oriental Hotels and Resorts

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air at Oriental Hotels and Resorts in the Philippines. With a variety of romantic events and offerings across their different locations, couples are in for a treat this season of love.

Advertisment

Love-filled Valentine's Day Packages at Oriental Hotels

From romantic dinners to live music performances, Oriental Hotels is pulling out all the stops to make this Valentine's Day an unforgettable experience for its guests. Couples can indulge in themed buffets and special offers, all designed to celebrate their love.

At The Oriental Legazpi, couples can enjoy a romantic dinner at Jasmine Restaurant, where they will be serenaded by live music. For those who prefer a more casual setting, BARCode by the poolside is offering themed international buffet dinners.

Advertisment

The Oriental Leyte is also joining in on the Valentine's Day celebrations. Couples can enjoy a romantic dinner at La Chasse, complete with live music, wine, and a rose for the ladies.

The Oriental Bataan is offering a special Valentine's Day room package, which includes a romantic dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and a complimentary breakfast buffet. Additionally, Jeremy's restaurant is offering a romantic dinner with a special menu and live music.

Proxy by The Oriental Albay is hosting a special Valentine's Day event, featuring live music and a romantic dinner. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel's special room packages, which include a romantic dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and a complimentary breakfast buffet.

Advertisment

SBMA to Distribute P178 Million to Neighboring LGUs

In other news, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is set to distribute P178 million to neighboring local government units (LGUs) as revenue shares from the freeport. The funds will be used for development projects in health, education, peace and order, and livelihood generation.

"This is a testament to the strong partnership between SBMA and the neighboring LGUs," said SBMA Chairperson and Administrator Wilma Eisma. "We are committed to working together to ensure the sustainable development of the region."

Advertisment

Celebrating Love and Community Development

As Oriental Hotels and Resorts prepares to celebrate love and romance this Valentine's Day, the SBMA is working to strengthen the bonds of community and support development projects in the region. Through these efforts, both organizations are demonstrating their commitment to creating a brighter future for all.

For more information on Oriental Hotels and Resorts' Valentine's Day offerings, visit www.theorientalhotels.com or follow the individual hotels on social media platforms. For more information on SBMA's revenue sharing program, visit their official website.

Advertisment

This Valentine's Day, let us celebrate love, community, and the hope for a brighter future.

For more updates, stay tuned to our news channel.

Note: This article is written in a news reporting style, with a focus on delivering factual information and avoiding personal opinions or irrelevant details. The tone and style align with the guidelines for general news, providing both an overview and intricate details of the events.