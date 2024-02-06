Romania's Election Landscape: UDMR Leader Proposes Potential Law Changes

The political landscape in Romania is on the cusp of potential change as Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), outlined possible amendments to the country's election laws. His propositions, which focus on the synchronization of local, European parliamentary, and presidential elections, hint at a shift in the nation's electoral approach.

Synchronizing Elections: A Constitutional Perspective

Hunor pointed out that the Constitution doesn't prohibit merging local and European parliamentary elections. However, the hurdle lies in the existing legislation that requires newly elected mayors to take their oaths within 20 days. This stipulation could be bypassed if political parties agree to amend the law, paving the way for synchronized voting. Such a move would not only streamline the election process but also potentially increase voter turnout.

Aligning Presidential with Local Elections

Furthermore, Hunor suggested the possibility of aligning presidential elections with local ones. This could be achieved by adjusting the timeframe for holding presidential elections from 30 to 90 days before the current president's term ends. Such a change would not impact the length of the president's tenure but could further consolidate the election timeline.

Political Logic and Future Strategies

Significantly, Hunor emphasized the need for political logic in any agreement between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL). He proposed that if the two major parties agree to merge one set of elections, they should reach a consensus on merging the others. The UDMR leader also suggested a joint presidential candidate and combined parliamentary lists as the most rational approach. This strategy could foster a cohesive political project for the next four to four and a half years.

Hunor's statements reflect the ongoing discussions about potential electoral reforms in Romania. They also offer a glimpse into the strategic considerations of political parties as they prepare for future elections. With nearly half of Romanians in favor of merging some ballots in the 2024 elections, as per an INSCOP survey, these proposed changes could well resonate with a significant proportion of the electorate.