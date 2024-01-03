en English
Politics

Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector

A newly enacted Government Emergency Ordinance in Romania has stirred controversy and opposition from the National Federation of Culture and Media Trade Unions, ‘CulturMedia’. The trade union, which is a part of the ‘Cartel Alfa’ National Trade Union Confederation, has openly criticized the ordinance for creating a pay disparity in the museum sector. According to CulturMedia, the ordinance ironically puts entry-level professionals in education system museums on a higher pay scale than experienced specialists in long-established Romanian museums.

Violation of Labor Code and Single Pay Law

CulturMedia argues that this pay imbalance contravenes the principles of the Labor Code and the Single Pay Law. These laws are designed to ensure equal opportunities, professional performance, and competences across all sectors. However, the new ordinance disrupts this balance, placing a beginner on probation in the education system’s museums in a more favorable position than a top-level specialist in any other Romanian museum.

Challenging the Ordinance

The trade union organization has decided not to remain silent on this issue. CulturMedia plans to challenge the constitutionality of the articles dealing with museums and has vowed to take legal action against the government. In addition, protest actions are scheduled to take place in all Romanian museums from January 15, which coincides with the Romanian Culture Day.

Seeking International Support

In its opposition to the ordinance, CulturMedia is not limiting its efforts to national boundaries. The union also plans to turn to the European Commission and international professional bodies for support. The trade union hopes that this international solidarity will help redress the pay disparity and ensure that the principles of the Labor Code and the Single Pay Law are upheld.

