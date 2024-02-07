Romanian Prime Minister's Visit to Dacia Factory: A Nod to Homegrown Industry

On a recent Wednesday, the bustling heart of Romania's automobile industry, the Dacia factory in Mioveni, witnessed a high-profile visit. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, along with two key ministers: Simona Bucura Oprescu, the Minister of Labor, and Bogdan Ivan, the Minister of Digitalization, embarked on a working visit to the factory. The management team of Dacia, one of the country's major car manufacturers, extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitaries.

The Prime Minister's Tour and Discussions

During his visit, Prime Minister Ciolacu engaged in discussions with the Dacia management team, highlighting the government's interest in the automotive industry. The prime minister also took a tour of the vehicle assembly line to get an on-the-ground understanding of Dacia's operations. The visit offered a unique opportunity to witness the synergy between human skills and technological advancements at the heart of the factory's assembly line.

Dacia's Substantial Contribution to the Romanian Economy

Prime Minister Ciolacu emphasized the importance of the Dacia factory, stating that the company not only employs 12,500 people but also contributes significantly to Romania's economy. It accounts for 10% of the country's exports, with an additional 1,500 companies working on Dacia orders. This underscores the ripple effect of the automotive industry on the broader economy, providing sustenance to thousands of families and indirectly fueling various other sectors.

Government's Commitment to Homegrown Industry

The prime minister's visit culminated with the announcement that the Government and the Prime Minister himself would use Dacia cars, with his official car being a Dacia Duster. The move signifies the Romanian government's support for homegrown industry and its commitment to promoting Romanian craftsmanship on global platforms. Moreover, details about the new third-generation Duster were unveiled, including its starting price and sales figures.