In the face of escalating threats from Russia, Romanian military and political leaders are engaged in a critical debate over the country's defense readiness. General Gheorghi Vlad, Chief of the Defense Staff, has publicly addressed the issue, suggesting that Romania should brace itself for a potential war scenario given the understaffed military and aging reservists. His call for a law permitting voluntary military training for individuals up to 35 years old has stirred controversy, with some labeling it as alarmist and inappropriate for a military chief.

Despite differing views, there is a consensus among Romanian officials that the country, a NATO member, should remain calm but prepared for any scenario. This shared belief comes in response to fears of a possible Russian assault extending beyond Ukraine. Interim speaker Alfred Simonis and Defense Minister Angel Tlvăr have sought to reassure the public of Romania's current safety from war while acknowledging the necessity for voluntary military service and reserve preparation.

Proposed Law for Voluntary Military Training

In light of these concerns, General Vlad has proposed a law to allow voluntary military training for individuals up to 35 years old. He has emphasized the need for an adequate number of professional soldiers and the training of participants in the basic rules of war. This move has been seen as an urgent call for Romania to adopt a legal framework allowing civilian volunteers to pursue military training in preparation for potential conflict with Russia.

Further compounding the defense concerns, General Vlad has raised alarm about the Romanian ammunition factories' incapacity to produce NATO-type ammunition required by the army. Minister Tlvăr has mentioned a project in the works for military training and incentives for volunteers aged 18-35, which may contribute to addressing these concerns.