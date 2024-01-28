ROMA Conference Insights: Trillium Talk Delves into Municipal Employment Challenges

The annual Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference, a critical gathering of over 1,900 representatives from rural Ontario, has concluded with illuminating discussions on issues of housing, homelessness, jobs, and healthcare. The conference, a platform for provincial leaders, keynote speakers, and municipal leaders, underscored the urgent need to engage people with lived experience in decision-making processes.

Highlights from the ROMA Conference

Ontario's Premier, Doug Ford, took the stage at the ROMA conference, emphasizing the province's commitment to economic development and housing. He drew attention to significant initiatives such as the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund and the Building Faster Fund. The conference also witnessed participation from provincial leaders of the Liberal and NDP parties, further enriching the dialogue.

Trillium Talk: A Deep Dive into Ontario Politics

Adding to the political discourse is Trillium Talk, a weekly briefing on Ontario politics hosted by Scott Sexsmith and featuring journalists from The Trillium. In the latest episode, Jack Hauen, a seasoned reporter, dissected the week's events at the ROMA conference. One of the stand-out issues he explored was the declining interest in municipal employment – a challenge that has become increasingly prominent in Ontario's political landscape.

The Trillium: A Resource for Ontario's Political Stakeholders

The Trillium, operated by Village Media, offers a wealth of political coverage and analysis of Ontario's politics. With subscription-based services tailored for stakeholders like public servants, political staffers, business leaders, lobbyists, and strategists, it serves as an essential resource. The platform also extends a free afternoon newsletter, The Trillium Wrap, offering insights into major political headlines, policy changes, legislative debates, and more that shape the lives of Ontarians.