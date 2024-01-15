ROMA Conference: A Platform for Rural Challenges and Cross-Border Ambulance Billing

The Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference is ready to open its doors at 8 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Toronto, promising a constructive three-day event. A spectrum of delegations, including representatives from Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG) Counties, are expected to enliven the conference with their participation and insights.

Advertisment

SDG Warden Jamie MacDonald's Expectations

SDG Warden Jamie MacDonald, a key figure at the conference, has expressed his eagerness to represent the interests of eastern Ontario. MacDonald's anticipation for the ROMA Conference was palpable during the first council meeting of 2024. During this meeting, he also shared reflections on the recent inaugural gathering of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC).

The EOWC and the ROMA conference

Advertisment

The EOWC is preparing for numerous delegations at the ROMA Conference, with one of the critical topics being the financial implications of cross-border ambulance services responding to calls in the City of Ottawa. The issue of cross-border billing, as MacDonald highlighted, necessitates immediate attention, and the conference will serve as an apt platform for discussion.

ROMA Conference's Focus

Over 1,600 participants from 300 municipalities are expected to grace the 2024 ROMA Conference. The event aims to address challenges such as homelessness, access to primary health care, and available housing, reflecting the broad scope of rural municipal responsibilities. Keynote addresses will dissect topics such as polarization, the future of work, and community engagement, providing a nuanced understanding of the rural landscape.

The conference will also afford municipal officials an opportunity to build partnerships across sectors, advocate for change, and engage in municipal delegation meetings with provincial ministries. As the conference unfolds, the anticipation for constructive dialogue and progressive solutions heightens.