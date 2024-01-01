en English
Israel

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Peace

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Renowned Pink Floyd guitarist Roger Waters has once again stepped into the limelight, this time not for his music, but for his political activism. Waters, a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights, has publicly expressed his views on the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. His persistent criticism of Israeli policies and calls for a resolution to the long-standing dispute reflect his commitment to justice and peace.

Activism Beyond Music

Waters has consistently used his platform to voice support for contentious political and social causes. His recent comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are congruent with his longstanding history of activism. He has repeatedly emphasized the importance of acknowledging the rights of all parties involved in the conflict and the urgent need for peace. Waters also spoke against what he perceives as injustices committed by the Israeli government, aligning with his broader commitment to human rights.

(Read Also: Free Palestine Rally Draws Thousands in Melbourne Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict)

Support for BDS Movement

Waters’s political stance extends beyond mere commentary. He is a known supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for boycotts against Israel until it meets its obligations under international law. His endorsement of such a divisive movement underscores his willingness to confront controversial issues head-on.

(Read Also: Pamplona Rally Denounces Israel-Palestine Strife as ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Plan)

Polarizing Views

The rock legend’s perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has elicited a mixed response. While some have lauded his advocacy for Palestinian rights, others have criticized his stance as one-sided. The polarizing nature of the issue has made Waters a figure of both support and critique, underscoring the contentious nature of the conflict and the challenges that lie ahead in securing peace.

Israel Palestine Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

