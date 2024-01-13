en English
Politics

Roger Stone’s Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Roger Stone, the infamous political consultant and strategist, has landed himself in the middle of a controversy. Known for his close association with former President Donald Trump, Stone was captured in an audio recording making a threatening statement about Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell at Caffe Europa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Threat to Swalwell and Nadler

In the recorded conversation, Stone suggests that either Swalwell or Representative Jerry Nadler ‘has to die before the election’ to send a strong message. The chilling statement, as it appears, illustrates Stone’s frustration with the current political scenario. Despite the gravity of the remarks, Stone has brazenly challenged Mediaite, the outlet that exposed the recording, to produce the evidence.

Questionable Silence from the DOJ

Adding to the intensity of the situation, Stone points out that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not responded to the incident. This silence could potentially be construed as a lack of action, which may inadvertently encourage the growth of insurrectionist sentiments. Stone’s association with an NYPD officer and other militia groups, as mentioned in the original recording, is also a cause for concern.

Stone’s Denial and ‘Deep Fakes’

Stone has contested the authenticity of the recording, alleging that it is a ‘deep fake’. He has consistently denied making any threatening remarks about Swalwell and Nadler. However, Mediaite has made the audio publicly available, and several individuals have confirmed the content of the tape. As of now, the DOJ has yet to respond to the situation, and it remains unclear what actions, if any, will be taken.

Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

