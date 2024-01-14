Roger Stone Denies Alleged Assassination Plot, Calls it 'Total Nonsense'

Roger Stone, ex-advisor to former President Donald Trump, has robustly denied a report claiming he discussed plans to assassinate House Democrats Jerry Nadler and Eric Swalwell with an NYPD officer ahead of the 2020 elections. The report, sourced from an audio recording purportedly acquired by Mediaite, insinuates that Stone voiced threats against the politicians during a conversation at a Florida eatery. Stone not only challenges the authenticity of the recording but also questions why it wasn't published or sent to him. He asserts that if such a recording exists, it's either unlawfully procured or a product of AI-generated forgery.

Stone's Criticism of Mediaite and the Alleged Conversation

Along with his denial, Stone delivered a scathing critique of Mediaite, labeling it a "left-wing rag" that has consistently maligned him. He also probed the vagueness surrounding the supposed conversation, such as the reaction of the officer he allegedly communicated with, identified as Sal Greco. Greco, a former NYPD officer who provided security for Stone and was dismissed from duty in August 2022 due to his ties with Stone, has neither refuted the comments nor downplayed their gravity.

Stone's Legal History and Current Controversy

Stone, convicted for obstruction, witness tampering, and perjury before Congress during the Mueller investigation, stared down a nine-year prison term before the Trump Justice Department commuted it. A subsequent pardon from Trump meant Stone served no time. Stone's hostility toward Nadler and Swalwell, both of whom sat on the House Judiciary Committee and participated in investigations relating to Trump, is well-known. He labels the report as "false, irresponsible, and reckless," dismissing the recent comments about Nadler and Swalwell as "total nonsense" and potential AI manipulation.

Raw Content and Alleged Assassination Plot

The raw content surrounding this controversy pertains exclusively to the allegations involving Roger Stone and the conversation with a NYPD officer. It discusses a potential plot to kidnap or assassinate Representatives Swalwell or Nadler, a conversation Stone denies and brands as a deep fake AI hoax. Meanwhile, the alleged officer involved, Greco, dismisses it as 'ancient political fodder'. Despite the severity of the accusations, no charges have been filed. The content also delves into Stone's connections with right-wing militia groups and his involvement in the Capitol attack, providing key insights into the alleged plot and Stone's ties to these events.