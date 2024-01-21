Rochester City Council to Discuss Potential Downtown Commercial Historic District

In a bid to preserve the historical integrity of Rochester's downtown area, the city council is scheduled to recommence deliberations on the establishment of a commercial historic district—a proposal first introduced by the Heritage Preservation Commission in 2019. The proposed district is slated to include 32 properties, 28 of which have already been identified by the Commission as potential landmarks. However, a decision to act on this proposal has yet to be made.

Heritage Preservation Commission's Proposal

Despite resistance from some property owners, the Heritage Preservation Commission remained steadfast in its mission, adding the 28 properties to a list of potential landmarks. The Commission's proposal is rooted in a vision to safeguard the historic essence of the city's downtown district, a testament to Rochester's rich past. The proposed district is an attempt to balance progress with preservation, ensuring that the city's march towards the future does not erase the footprints of its history.

The City's Incentives and Opposition

To motivate preservation, the city staff has laid out potential incentives including property tax abatement for up to a decade. Additionally, they proposed the establishment of a revolving loan fund using sales tax extension funds. However, this suggestion has not been met with universal approval. Council member Shaun Palmer has voiced dissent, expressing disagreement with the idea of channeling sales tax funds into these incentives.

Public Hearing and Future Discussions

In the spirit of democratic decision-making, the council plans to hold a public hearing to garner the views of property owners and residents on the matter. This dialogue is a part of a series of meetings scheduled for the week of January 22. These sessions will involve the City Council, the Library Board Planning Committee, the Heritage Preservation Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, a county commissioners meeting with the local legislative delegation, and the School Board.