Roberta Metsola: The ‘Maltese Broker’ Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst ‘Qatargate’

Roberta Metsola, the youngest and first female President of the European Parliament in two decades, found herself amidst an unprecedented political storm. She played a crucial role in a police raid against MEP Marc Tarabella as part of a high-profile corruption probe, known as ‘Qatargate’. This scandal, which unfolded on December 10, 2022, revealed potential bribery by World Cup host Qatar to European Parliament officials, a revelation that Metsola, a staunch anti-corruption advocate, found deeply unsettling.

The Qatargate Scandal and Metsola’s Involvement

As per Belgian law, Metsola joined the police operation that resulted in the seizure of around 1.5 million euros in cash during raids across Belgium, Italy, and Greece. The scale of the operation and the sheer amount seized underscored the gravity of the corruption charges and provided a stark reminder of the threat that such scandals pose to the European Parliament’s credibility.

Metsola’s Anti-Corruption Reforms

Known for her anti-corruption stance in her native Malta and her unwavering commitment to the rule of law, Metsola saw the ‘Qatargate’ scandal as a call to action. Determined to fortify the European Parliament’s standing and influence, Metsola initiated a 14-point reform plan aimed at tightening anti-corruption measures. Her initiatives culminated in changes to the European Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, which came into effect from November.

Can the Reforms Prevent Future Scandals?

Despite Metsola’s efforts, some quarters remain skeptical about whether these reforms can effectively prevent future scandals and whether the institution can undergo the necessary structural changes. Metsola, a centrist with liberal views on social issues and conservative economic stances, has worked tirelessly to bridge divisions within the European Parliament’s diverse political landscape to pass these ethics reforms. Her political acumen and ability to navigate the competing demands of Europe’s political left and right have earned her the moniker ‘The Maltese Broker’.