Europe

Roberta Metsola: The ‘Maltese Broker’ Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst ‘Qatargate’

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:16 pm EST
Roberta Metsola, the youngest and first female President of the European Parliament in two decades, found herself amidst an unprecedented political storm. She played a crucial role in a police raid against MEP Marc Tarabella as part of a high-profile corruption probe, known as ‘Qatargate’. This scandal, which unfolded on December 10, 2022, revealed potential bribery by World Cup host Qatar to European Parliament officials, a revelation that Metsola, a staunch anti-corruption advocate, found deeply unsettling.

The Qatargate Scandal and Metsola’s Involvement

As per Belgian law, Metsola joined the police operation that resulted in the seizure of around 1.5 million euros in cash during raids across Belgium, Italy, and Greece. The scale of the operation and the sheer amount seized underscored the gravity of the corruption charges and provided a stark reminder of the threat that such scandals pose to the European Parliament’s credibility.

Metsola’s Anti-Corruption Reforms

Known for her anti-corruption stance in her native Malta and her unwavering commitment to the rule of law, Metsola saw the ‘Qatargate’ scandal as a call to action. Determined to fortify the European Parliament’s standing and influence, Metsola initiated a 14-point reform plan aimed at tightening anti-corruption measures. Her initiatives culminated in changes to the European Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, which came into effect from November.

Can the Reforms Prevent Future Scandals?

Despite Metsola’s efforts, some quarters remain skeptical about whether these reforms can effectively prevent future scandals and whether the institution can undergo the necessary structural changes. Metsola, a centrist with liberal views on social issues and conservative economic stances, has worked tirelessly to bridge divisions within the European Parliament’s diverse political landscape to pass these ethics reforms. Her political acumen and ability to navigate the competing demands of Europe’s political left and right have earned her the moniker ‘The Maltese Broker’.

Europe Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

