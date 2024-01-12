en English
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Roberta Metsola, the youngest President of the European Parliament and the first from Malta, has made history yet again. On December 10, 2022, she became the first president to join a police raid against a fellow lawmaker, Marc Tarabella, as part of a corruption probe. This investigation, termed ‘Qatargate,’ is one of the largest corruption scandals to hit the European Union, with allegations of Qatari bribes to European Parliament officials sending shockwaves throughout the continent.

Unyielding Stance Against Corruption

Metsola, known for her steadfast anti-corruption stance, identified the scandal as a significant threat to the Parliament’s credibility. Her response was swift and decisive—announcing a 14-point reform plan in January 2023. These reforms, which came into effect in November, aim to modernize the European Parliament and bolster its legislative power—a power that has traditionally been limited compared to the EU’s executive branch.

The Balancing Act of Leadership

Metsola’s political career has been marked by her ability to balance competing demands from various political groupings within the European Parliament. Her stance as a centrist, liberal on social issues but conservative on economic matters, has been instrumental in passing ethics reforms. Despite facing significant challenges, including Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the ‘Qatargate’ scandal, Metsola managed to initiate a reform plan to tighten anti-corruption rules, demonstrating her commitment to fighting corruption.

Future of the European Parliament

While there is skepticism about whether the post-‘Qatargate’ reforms are sufficient to prevent future scandals, Metsola remains optimistic about the path toward more power and democratic scrutiny of EU institutions. She acknowledges that these changes will be an uphill battle. However, her journey to her current position, coupled with her ability to navigate a diverse range of ideologies within the institution, gives hope for the future of the European Parliament.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

