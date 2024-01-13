Robert Fico’s Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges

Former Slovak Prime Minister and Smer leader, Robert Fico, has ignited a series of public debates following the acquisition of a luxury apartment in one of Bratislava’s most desirable neighborhoods. The property, sold to Fico at a price considerably lower than its market value, has raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about the nature of the transaction.

Real Estate Deal Raises Questions

The apartment, initially leased from Dušan Muňko, a fellow Smer member and MP, is estimated to be worth between 750,000 to 1 million euros according to real estate experts. However, documents obtained from the apartment transfer revealed that Fico managed to secure the property for a significantly reduced price of 551,000 euros.

Fico’s advantageous agreement with Muňko stipulates that he will only have to pay for the property after taking possession of it. Adding to the benefits, any rent Fico has paid during his lease will be deducted from the final purchase price. This deal has led to questions regarding the fairness and transparency of the transaction, with critics voicing concerns about potential preferential treatment.

Fico’s Financial Capability Questioned

Adding to the controversy, doubts have been raised about Fico’s ability to afford such an upscale property. The former Prime Minister claims that at least half of the funds required for the purchase were sourced from his earnings from media activities. However, this explanation has been met with skepticism, leading to further questions about the integrity of the transaction.

Political and Environmental Controversies

In other news, Slovakia, along with Hungary, has drawn attention on the political stage as the only two EU countries that have not denounced North Korea’s supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. This position sets them apart from almost 50 other EU and NATO countries, including Japan and Israel, who have publicly condemned North Korea’s actions.

Meanwhile, environmental issues have also been in the spotlight, with Peter Olexa, the new head of the Tatra National Park (TANAP), resigning amid media reports about his past poaching offense. The news of his past illegal capture of a wolf emerged shortly after his appointment, prompting a swift resignation following allegations of contravention of hunting regulations.