en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Robert Fico’s Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Robert Fico’s Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges

Former Slovak Prime Minister and Smer leader, Robert Fico, has ignited a series of public debates following the acquisition of a luxury apartment in one of Bratislava’s most desirable neighborhoods. The property, sold to Fico at a price considerably lower than its market value, has raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about the nature of the transaction.

Real Estate Deal Raises Questions

The apartment, initially leased from Dušan Muňko, a fellow Smer member and MP, is estimated to be worth between 750,000 to 1 million euros according to real estate experts. However, documents obtained from the apartment transfer revealed that Fico managed to secure the property for a significantly reduced price of 551,000 euros.

Fico’s advantageous agreement with Muňko stipulates that he will only have to pay for the property after taking possession of it. Adding to the benefits, any rent Fico has paid during his lease will be deducted from the final purchase price. This deal has led to questions regarding the fairness and transparency of the transaction, with critics voicing concerns about potential preferential treatment.

Fico’s Financial Capability Questioned

Adding to the controversy, doubts have been raised about Fico’s ability to afford such an upscale property. The former Prime Minister claims that at least half of the funds required for the purchase were sourced from his earnings from media activities. However, this explanation has been met with skepticism, leading to further questions about the integrity of the transaction.

Political and Environmental Controversies

In other news, Slovakia, along with Hungary, has drawn attention on the political stage as the only two EU countries that have not denounced North Korea’s supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. This position sets them apart from almost 50 other EU and NATO countries, including Japan and Israel, who have publicly condemned North Korea’s actions.

Meanwhile, environmental issues have also been in the spotlight, with Peter Olexa, the new head of the Tatra National Park (TANAP), resigning amid media reports about his past poaching offense. The news of his past illegal capture of a wolf emerged shortly after his appointment, prompting a swift resignation following allegations of contravention of hunting regulations.

0
Europe Politics
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
21 mins ago
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
Guild Wars 2, an esteemed online role-playing game, has embarked on a bold endeavor to restructure its World vs. World (WvW) mode. However, the beta testing flagged significant matchmaking issues on the European server, stirring a wave of concern among the dedicated community. ArenaNet, the game’s developer, has swung into action, working diligently to identify
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
Navigating Differences: Enhancing China-Europe Relations
4 hours ago
Navigating Differences: Enhancing China-Europe Relations
Jersey Post: Adapting to Shifting Demands Amid Regulatory Review
5 hours ago
Jersey Post: Adapting to Shifting Demands Amid Regulatory Review
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
1 hour ago
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
3 hours ago
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023
4 hours ago
Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
3 seconds
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
49 seconds
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
51 seconds
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
51 seconds
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
55 seconds
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
Charlotte Hornets' Season Plagued by Injuries and Losses
3 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Season Plagued by Injuries and Losses
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide
3 mins
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide
NCAA Basketball: A Dynamic Display of Sportmanship and Skill
3 mins
NCAA Basketball: A Dynamic Display of Sportmanship and Skill
Governor Kemp Expresses Concern Over DA Fani Willis' Alleged Misconduct
4 mins
Governor Kemp Expresses Concern Over DA Fani Willis' Alleged Misconduct
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
14 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app