en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., renowned environmental lawyer and independent presidential candidate, has successfully cleared the 1,000-signature requirement to appear on the Utah presidential ballot in the 2024 election. This announcement was confirmed by Utah’s state Elections Director, Ryan Cowley, marking the first state where Kennedy’s campaign has secured ballot access. The deadline for filing as a candidate is set for March 5.

From Democratic Roots to Independent Run

Belonging to the eminent Democratic Kennedy family, Kennedy’s decision to run as an independent candidate deviates from his party lineage. His rise to prominence surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to his controversial views on public health concerns. Kennedy rejects the scientific consensus on vaccine safety and effectiveness, a stance that has garnered a loyal base of followers who share his skepticism.

Many speculate about the potential ripple effects Kennedy’s candidacy could have on the 2024 presidential race. Some fear he could siphon votes from the principal Democratic and Republican nominees, thereby influencing the election’s ultimate outcome. Allies from both parties are wary of Kennedy’s potential to be a ‘spoiler’ in the election, disrupting traditional voting patterns.

A Dual Strategy: Far-Right Appeal and Environmental Advocacy

Kennedy’s political strategy is a balancing act, appealing to the far-right while simultaneously leveraging his robust environmental advocacy background. As an independent candidate, Kennedy faces the unique challenge of meeting diverse ballot qualification requirements across different states, the breadth of which remains uncertain.

Kennedy’s organization, the Children’s Health Defense, is currently embroiled in a legal battle against several news organizations, including The Associated Press. The lawsuit alleges antitrust violations related to the identification of misinformation, particularly concerning COVID-19 and vaccines.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New York's Worst Prisons: A Disturbing Inside Look

By Geeta Pillai

'Donkey Flight' Investigation: Human Trafficking Suspected in Gujarat

By Mahnoor Jehangir

'Donkey Flight' Investigation: Human Trafficking Suspected in Gujarat

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum

By BNN Correspondents

Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' P ...
@Politics · 4 mins
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' P ...
heart comment 0
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE

By Rizwan Shah

Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts

By Rizwan Shah

Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts
Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit Mourns the Loss of Retired Narcotics Detection Dog Lapis

By Wojciech Zylm

Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit Mourns the Loss of Retired Narcotics Detection Dog Lapis
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force

By Bijay Laxmi

January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
Latest Headlines
World News
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
22 seconds
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
55 seconds
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
59 seconds
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
1 min
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
1 min
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
1 min
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
3 mins
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
3 mins
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
3 mins
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app