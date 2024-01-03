en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Access in Utah Amidst Controversy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Access in Utah Amidst Controversy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist and independent presidential candidate, has accomplished a significant milestone in his 2024 campaign. Achieving ballot access in Utah, Kennedy has gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures, marking Utah as the first state where his campaign has reached this threshold. The potential for a follow-up success in Arizona looms on the horizon, sparking concerns about his potential to influence the 2024 election’s outcome.

Kennedy’s Independent Bid

Descending from the iconic Democratic Kennedy family and practicing as an environmental lawyer, Kennedy broke away from the Democratic Party last fall to spearhead his independent bid for the White House. His controversial views on public health during the COVID-19 pandemic have garnered him a sizeable following that challenges the scientific consensus on vaccine safety. With both Democratic and Republican nominees facing popular discontent, Kennedy’s campaign’s success stands to draw votes away from the dominant parties.

The Struggle for Ballot Access

Kennedy has openly criticized the significant hurdles independent candidates face in securing ballot access, arguing that these challenges perpetuate the Republican and Democratic parties’ dominance in U.S. politics. His campaign has pledged to spend up to $15 million, with the support of the super PAC, American Values 2024, to help him secure ballot access across key states. Regardless of his overall impact still being uncertain, Kennedy’s efforts signal an uphill battle against an ‘undemocratic lock’ that the major political parties have on the process.

Legal Disputes and Controversy

In the midst of his presidential campaign, Kennedy’s anti-vaccine organization is embroiled in a legal dispute with several news organizations, including The Associated Press. The contention revolves around accusations of antitrust violations related to the identification of misinformation. Furthermore, Kennedy’s campaign has come under scrutiny due to his anti-vaccine stance, causing rifts even within his own family and raising questions about his potential impact on the 2024 presidential race.

0
Health Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
41 seconds ago
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has set a new milestone in public health infrastructure by transferring 41 kanals of land to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for creating the North Zone Unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV). The land, located in the village Jagti of the Nagrota area, was initially
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
5 mins ago
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
7 mins ago
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
2 mins ago
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
2 mins ago
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
3 mins ago
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Latest Headlines
World News
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
24 seconds
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
41 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
50 seconds
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
2 mins
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
2 mins
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
2 mins
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
3 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
3 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
3 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
46 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app