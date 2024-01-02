en English
Armenia

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Pledges Support for Armenia and Artsakh Amidst Territorial Disputes

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Pledges Support for Armenia and Artsakh Amidst Territorial Disputes

In a significant move geared towards addressing territorial conflicts in the Caucasus, U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has pledged to back Armenia and Artsakh, popularly known as Nagorno-Karabakh, in their sovereignty disputes with Azerbaijan. The promise comes amidst rising tensions between the neighboring states, following a series of military skirmishes and territorial disputes.

Kennedy’s Pledge to Armenia and Artsakh

In a recently released video statement, Kennedy elucidated his plan to leverage U.S.’s diplomatic strength and economic sanctions against what he termed as Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing actions. He underscored the need for peaceful sanctions and alluded to the potential of economic measures in ensuring the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh. The sanctity of the right to self-determination for the Armenians was another point Kennedy emphasized in his statement.

Armenian National Committee of America’s Response

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) lauded Kennedy’s stance, viewing his candidacy as a fresh alternative for Armenian American voters. The ANCA’s approval comes on the heels of dissatisfaction with preceding U.S. presidents’ policies concerning the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. The group remains hopeful that Kennedy’s commitment would bring about a positive shift in the U.S. policy towards the region.

Other Republican Candidates’ Stance

Other Republican presidential candidates, including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, have also expressed their disapproval of Azerbaijan’s actions. Ramaswamy, in particular, has been considerably outspoken, engaging with media personalities and participating in protests to bring attention to Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Armenians. The ANCA has expressed support for these efforts, advocating for the rights of the people of Artsakh.

Armenia Politics United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

