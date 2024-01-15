Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy

Independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a recent interview with POLITICO, defended the Kennedy administration’s decision to wiretap Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights era. Kennedy Jr. argued that his father, Robert Kennedy, who served as Attorney General, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, authorized the surveillance as they were heavily invested in King’s success, notably with the March on Washington.

Political Context and the Wiretap Decision

According to Kennedy Jr., the administration had to make this controversial decision due to the political context of the time. J. Edgar Hoover, the then FBI Director, perceived King as a potential threat with suspected communist ties among his close associates. This perception led the Kennedy administration to permit the wiretap to either validate or dismiss these suspicions.

President Kennedy’s Unfulfilled Intentions

During the interview, Kennedy Jr. also shared his belief that President Kennedy would have dismissed Hoover during his second term, if his presidency hadn’t been tragically cut short by assassination. He further suggested that President Kennedy might have informed King about the surveillance during a private conversation.

Implications on Kennedy Jr.’s Campaign

These remarks by Kennedy Jr. could have significant implications on his campaign. He seeks to gain the support of Black voters and other minority groups, who traditionally lean towards the Democratic Party. While the Kennedy family’s legacy has been an asset to his campaign, his stance on this issue could be seen as controversial, further complicating his relationship with some family members who oppose his candidacy and views.

The FBI’s extensive campaign to undermine the Civil Rights movement, including surveillance and harassment of King, has been widely criticized and documented in historical records. Betty Medsger’s book ‘The Burglary’ provides an in-depth account of this era.