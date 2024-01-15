en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy

Independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a recent interview with POLITICO, defended the Kennedy administration’s decision to wiretap Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights era. Kennedy Jr. argued that his father, Robert Kennedy, who served as Attorney General, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, authorized the surveillance as they were heavily invested in King’s success, notably with the March on Washington.

Political Context and the Wiretap Decision

According to Kennedy Jr., the administration had to make this controversial decision due to the political context of the time. J. Edgar Hoover, the then FBI Director, perceived King as a potential threat with suspected communist ties among his close associates. This perception led the Kennedy administration to permit the wiretap to either validate or dismiss these suspicions.

President Kennedy’s Unfulfilled Intentions

During the interview, Kennedy Jr. also shared his belief that President Kennedy would have dismissed Hoover during his second term, if his presidency hadn’t been tragically cut short by assassination. He further suggested that President Kennedy might have informed King about the surveillance during a private conversation.

Implications on Kennedy Jr.’s Campaign

These remarks by Kennedy Jr. could have significant implications on his campaign. He seeks to gain the support of Black voters and other minority groups, who traditionally lean towards the Democratic Party. While the Kennedy family’s legacy has been an asset to his campaign, his stance on this issue could be seen as controversial, further complicating his relationship with some family members who oppose his candidacy and views.

The FBI’s extensive campaign to undermine the Civil Rights movement, including surveillance and harassment of King, has been widely criticized and documented in historical records. Betty Medsger’s book ‘The Burglary’ provides an in-depth account of this era.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
51 seconds ago
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
In a significant development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has officially requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives by March 15, 2024. This request, which follows a series of diplomatic challenges, signals a potential strain in the bilateral ties between Maldives and India. A high-level core group has been established to negotiate the
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
4 mins ago
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
1 min ago
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
3 mins ago
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
3 mins ago
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
51 seconds
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
1 min
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
2 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
3 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
3 mins
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
4 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
5 mins
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
5 mins
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
11 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
16 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app